Anglican Church of Canada appoints new general secretary
Posted 6 hours ago
[Anglican Church of Canada] On July 25 the Council of General Synod confirmed the appointment of the Ven. Alan Perry as general secretary of the Anglican Church of Canada as of Sept. 1, 2020. Perry will succeed the Ven. Michael Thompson, who finishes his ministry as General Secretary on Aug. 31.
Read the full announcement here.
