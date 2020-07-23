Church of England launches app designed to tackle labor exploitation on British farms

[Church of England] A new app designed to help tackle labor exploitation and modern slavery in the farming, horticulture and food production sectors has been launched by the Church of England’s modern slavery initiative.

The Farm Work Welfare App, developed by The Clewer Initiative, will provide information on employment rights in eight languages and is aimed at the thousands of workers who come every year to help with the harvest of fruit and vegetables on farms in the United Kingdom.

In a sector that often uses recruitment agencies or third-party labor providers, the app will also give guidance to farmers and growers on how to prevent labor exploitation. Farmers will be able to access practical information on licensed labor providers, document verification and the rights of workers.

Read the entire article here.