Church of England announces £1 million in support for cathedral choirs

[Church of England] The Church Commissioners have announced they will support England’s cathedral choirs with up to £1 million available to ease the impact of COVID-19.

The initiative matches funds from a campaign by The Cathedral Choirs Emergency Fund, which pledged to raise £1 million through fundraising ideas such as a celebrity virtual choral evensong.

Following the government’s announcement last week that singing could recommence in specific circumstances, the funding will pay the salaries of lay clerks (adult singers) from September until the end of the year, including the season of Advent and Christmas Day.

