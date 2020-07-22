|
Church of England announces £1 million in support for cathedral choirs
Posted 3 hours ago

[Church of England] The Church Commissioners have announced they will support England’s cathedral choirs with up to £1 million available to ease the impact of COVID-19.
The initiative matches funds from a campaign by The Cathedral Choirs Emergency Fund, which pledged to raise £1 million through fundraising ideas such as a celebrity virtual choral evensong.
Following the government’s announcement last week that singing could recommence in specific circumstances, the funding will pay the salaries of lay clerks (adult singers) from September until the end of the year, including the season of Advent and Christmas Day.
- Bishops United Against Gun Violence urge political action to stop spike in shootings during COVID-19
- Church Pension Group Releases 2020 Annual Report
- Register now for Becoming Beloved Community NOW, gathering leaders for action July 28-30
- Global mission study series for congregations is published by GEMN
