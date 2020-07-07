Anglican Communion, Mothers’ Union write UN on domestic violence during Covid-19

[ACNS Digest] The Anglican Consultative Council and the Mothers’ Union have issued a joint submission to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights following a call for evidence from the UN’s Special Rapporteur on violence against women, its causes and consequences, Dubravka Šimonović, on the increase of domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The submission highlights examples from around the world of good practice by governments and NGOs – including faith communities – in tackling the increased in domestic violence that has become apparent through extended lockdown periods; as well as sharing the experience of provinces working on this issue.