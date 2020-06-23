|
Anglican leaders sign statement on environmental racism
The Anglican Communion Environmental Network has issued a statement on environmental racism which has attracted signatures from bishops and archbishops all around the Anglican Communion, including Presiding Bishop Michael Curry and many other Episcopal Church leaders.
The statement can be read in full here.
