Jerusalem: Hosam Naoum consecrated as coadjutor bishop

[ACNS Digest] The former dean of St. George’s Cathedral in Jerusalem, Hosam Naoum, was consecrated on Sunday, June 14, as coadjutor bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, in a stripped-down service at St. George’s Cathedral in Jerusalem. Naoum will become the Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem following the retirement of Archbishop Suheil Dawani next year.

Jerusalem holds a special place in the heart of all Christians and Anglicans from around the world. Many would have expected to attend, but Covid-19 travel restrictions meant that overseas visitors were kept to a minimum, with the service broadcast live over the Internet.

In his sermon, Dawani spoke of the meanings of the two words in Naoum’s new title. “First of all, the title of bishop means that from today onward Dean Hosam will join the ranks of episcopal leadership not only here in this diocese, but also within the worldwide Anglican Communion,” Dawani said.

“But the second meaning is equally as important. For the title Coadjutor means that, in due course, then-Bishop Hosam will succeed me as Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem. At that same time, he will also become one of the Heads of the Churches here in the City of the Holy One. And so today is the first step towards his assuming a greater mantle of leadership within Christ’s One Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic Church here in Jerusalem.

“Hosam, in this coming year as Coadjutor Bishop, we must join our efforts, working hard at all levels: ecumenically, institutionally, and in our relationships with our sister churches and partners, both locally and internationally. This is the basic compass that will guide you in your future leadership.”