House of Deputies President’s opening remarks to Executive Council

[June 9, 2020] The following are the opening remarks of President of the House of Deputies Gay Clark Jennings at the Executive Council of The Episcopal Church, currently meeting virtually through June 11.

Executive Council

June 8, 2020

Opening Remarks

Good morning. I’m glad to be with you all this morning and I want to to welcome, for the first time, people from across the Episcopal Church via live stream on YouTube.

Twice in recent years, I have traveled to Cape Coast, Ghana, and both times, I visited Cape Coast Castle, where thousands of enslaved Africans were held and then forced to board ships bound across the Atlantic Ocean. Perhaps you know about this fort, which was home to an Anglican church built directly above the dungeons where enslaved African men were held. The women were held on the other side of the fort, closer to the sleeping quarters of the white men who enslaved them.

At this moment in the United States, when people across the nation are rising up against racial injustice, police brutality and systemic racism, we must not turn away from this deeply painful history, our history. There in that fort, our church literally stood on the bodies of enslaved black men, and white people on both sides of the ocean who proclaimed our faith profited mightily, building fortunes that have benefitted our church for centuries. [1]

Especially now, we must not turn away from that Anglican church built over the slave dungeon. It is an egregious symbol of what happens when a predominantly white institution like ours values its proximity to power and wealth more than it values the gospel. In our case, what has happened is centuries of institutional complicity in slavery, in Jim Crow, in mass incarceration, and the economic and social practices of systemic racism.

Too often, we are too proud that eleven presidents have been Episcopalians, that presidents and members of Congress and Supreme Court justices worship at our churches, and that we bury them with pomp and circumstance when they die. We are proud that, in Episcopal pews across the country, you can find civic leaders and business tycoons and media superstars. We still like our access to power and wealth.

Now, there are many places in the church where the great wealth to which we have access is being used for great good. And we are justifiably proud that our history also includes prophets like Absalom Jones, Pauli Murray, Thurgood Marshall, and the martyr Jonathan Daniels. But in recent years, our identity as the church of the establishment has sometimes hindered our collective willingness to speak the truth about racist, xenophobic, anti-democratic policies and actions and the brutal policing and enforcement actions and practices that undergird them. Like the Anglicans who worshipped at Cape Coast Castle, we have helped normalize oppression and racism and the people who enforce it, because we have been too comfortable with our relationship to temporal power.

Last week, we published on the House of Deputies website an essay by Dr. Reuben Varghese, a member of the Task Force of the Theology of Social Justice Advocacy, created by General Convention Resolution 2018-A056. Reuben is also a member of St. John’s, Georgetown in the Diocese of Washington. In this essay, Reuben says that too often, white Episcopalians behave as if our baptismal promises—which all concern ways to dismantle systemic and institutional racism—are a choice, not a mandate.

“The question for us,” he writes, “is how we as members of the Episcopal Church help each other to strive for justice, not making it optional to do something to help dismantle systemic and institutional racism.”

“Lamentations are part of our tradition,” he continues. “God has heard this lamentation from the oppressed over millennia: ‘How long, Lord, how long?’ I am changing this,” he writes, “to ‘How long, white Episcopalians, how long?’ That is, how long before white Episcopalians take on the emotional labor of those oppressed by white supremacy in the church and outside of it because it is your bound and right duty as part of the baptismal covenant, as baptized persons. There are many who are weary, including me. So I ask again: ‘How long, white Episcopalians, how long?’” Thank you, Reuben.

It has been a long time since Anglicans worshipped in that church built atop the slave dungeon. Let us not take our eyes off it until we have repented of the evil done there, and countless other places much closer to home, on our behalf. There is nothing more important than this on our Executive Council agenda.

[1] Resolution 2006-A123 has guided important work, particularly in the Diocese of New York, in coming to terms with the economic legacy of slavery that benefits us to this day.

[9 de junio de 2020] Lo que sigue son las palabras de apertura de la presidente de la Cámara de Diputados, Gay Clark Jennings, en el Consejo Ejecutivo de la Iglesia Episcopal que actualmente sesiona en una reunión virtual hasta el 11 de junio.

Consejo Ejecutivo

8 de junio de 2020

Palabras de apertura

Buenos días. Me alegra estar con todos ustedes esta mañana y quiero darles la bienvenida, por primera vez, a personas de toda la Iglesia Episcopal a través de una transmisión en vivo en YouTube.

Dos veces en los últimos años, he viajado a Cape Coast, en Ghana, y en ambas ocasiones visité el castillo de Cape Coast, donde miles de africanos esclavizados fueron retenidos y luego embarcados a la fuerza para llevarlos más allá del Océano Atlántico. Quizás conozcan esa fortaleza, que incluía una iglesia anglicana construida directamente encima de las mazmorras donde recluían a los esclavos hombres. A las mujeres las retenían al otro lado de la fortaleza, más cerca de los dormitorios de los hombres blancos que las esclavizaban.

En este momento en Estados Unidos, cuando personas en todo el país se están levantando contra la injusticia racial, la brutalidad policial y el racismo sistémico, no debemos apartarnos de esta historia profundamente dolorosa, nuestra historia. Allí, en esa fortaleza, nuestra Iglesia se erigió, literalmente, sobre los cuerpos de negros esclavizados; y blancos de ambos lados del océano, que profesaban nuestra fe, lucraron enormemente, creando fortunas que han beneficiado a nuestra Iglesia durante siglos. [1]

Especialmente ahora, no debemos alejarnos de esa iglesia anglicana construida sobre la mazmorra de los esclavos. Es un símbolo atroz de lo que sucede cuando una institución predominantemente blanca como la nuestra valora su proximidad al poder y la riqueza más de lo que valora el evangelio. En nuestro caso, lo que ha sucedido es siglos de complicidad institucional con la esclavitud, con la segregación, con el encarcelamiento masivo y con las prácticas económicas y sociales del racismo sistémico.

Con demasiada frecuencia, nos enorgullecemos de que once presidentes hayan sido episcopales, de que presidentes y miembros del Congreso y magistrados del Tribunal Supremo adoren en nuestras iglesias, y de que los enterremos con pompa y solemnidad cuando mueran. Nos enorgullecemos de que, en los bancos [de las iglesias] episcopales de todo el país, puedan encontrarse a líderes cívicos y magnates de negocios y superestrellas de los medios de difusión. Todavía nos gusta nuestro acceso al poder y la riqueza.

Actualmente, hay muchos lugares en la Iglesia donde la gran riqueza a la que tenemos acceso se está utilizando para hacer mucho bien. Y nos sentimos justificadamente orgullosos de que nuestra historia también incluya a profetas como Absalom Jones, Pauli Murray, Thurgood Marshall y al mártir Jonathan Daniels. Pero en los últimos años, nuestra identidad como la Iglesia del establishment a veces ha obstaculizado nuestra voluntad colectiva de decir la verdad sobre las políticas y acciones racistas, xenófobas, antidemocráticas y las brutales acciones y prácticas policiales que las sustentan. Al igual que los anglicanos que adoraron en el castillo de Cape Coast, hemos ayudado a normalizar la opresión y el racismo y a las personas que lo imponen, porque nos hemos sentido demasiado cómodos con nuestra relación con el poder temporal.

La semana pasada, publicamos en el sitio web de la Cámara de Diputados un ensayo del Dr. Reuben Varghese, miembro del Equipo de Trabajo de la Teología de la Promoción de la Justicia Social, creado por la Resolución A056 de la Convención General de 2018. Reuben también es miembro de la iglesia de San Juan of [John’s], en Georgetown, Diócesis de Washington. En este ensayo Reuben dice que, con demasiada frecuencia, los episcopales blancos se comportan como si nuestras cuatro promesas bautismales —todas las cuales abordan modos de desmantelar el racismo sistémico e institucional— fuesen una opción y no un mandato.

«La interrogante que se nos presenta», escribe él, «es de qué manera, como miembros de la Iglesia Episcopal, colaboramos mutuamente para luchar por la justicia, no convirtiendo en opcional el hacer algo para ayudar a desmantelar el racismo sistémico e institucional».

«Las lamentaciones forman parte de nuestra tradición», prosigue él. «Dios ha oído esta lamentación de los oprimidos a lo largo de milenios: “¿Hasta cuándo, Señor, hasta cuándo?” Yo cambio esto», escribe él, «por “¿hasta cuándo, episcopales blancos, hasta cuándo?” Es decir, cuánto tiempo ha de pasar antes de que los episcopales blancos asuman la carga emocional de los oprimidos por la supremacía blanca en la Iglesia y fuera de ella porque es su obligación y su deber como parte del pacto bautismal, como personas bautizadas. Hay muchos que están cansados, incluido yo. De aquí que vuelva a preguntar: “¿hasta cuándo, episcopales blancos, hasta cuándo?”». Gracias, Reuben.

Ha pasado mucho tiempo desde que los anglicanos adoraban en esa iglesia construida sobre la mazmorra de los esclavos. No le quitemos los ojos hasta que nos hayamos arrepentido de la maldad que allí se cometió —y de otros innumerables lugares mucho más cercanos a casa— en nuestro nombre. No hay nada más importante que esto en nuestra agenda del Consejo Ejecutivo.

[1] La Resolución A123 de 2006 ha orientado una importante labor, particularmente en la Diócesis de Nueva York, para asumir el legado económico de la esclavitud que nos beneficia hasta el día de hoy.