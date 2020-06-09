|
Craig Loya ordained as 10th bishop of Episcopal Church in Minnesota
Posted 8 hours ago
|
[Episcopal Church in Minnesota] The Rt. Rev. Craig Loya was ordained and consecrated as the 10th bishop of the Episcopal Church in Minnesota on June 6 in St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The in-person service was limited to only those necessary to perform the liturgical and technical duties necessary, while the service also was livestreamed. While small, it maintained its reverence and holiness.
Loya has served as dean of Trinity Cathedral in Omaha, Nebraska, since 2013, and was the canon to the ordinary in the Episcopal Diocese of Kansas from 2009-2013. He received his Master of Divinity degree from Yale University and a diploma in Anglican studies from Berkeley Divinity School at Yale in 2002. Loya lives in Omaha with his wife, Melissa, and their two children.
- Invite Welcome Connect Digital Gathering
- The Jesus Movement & the Poor People’s Campaign – Episcopal Justice Assembly
- Church in a New Reality: Discovering Your Vision in Light of Your Context
- Faith in the Future
- Love God, Love Neighbor: Episcopal Month of Action
- The Great EpisGOpal Race
- Damaged Heritage: A Conversation
- Invitation to participate in survey about sexual misconduct in The Episcopal Church
- United Thank Offering presents the inaugural Great EpisGOpal Race!
- Habits of Grace: For Quiet Confidence
- Episcopal leaders consider 2021 General Convention alternatives
- Third season of ‘The Way of Love’ with Bishop Michael Curry podcast continues with guest Shane Claiborne
- Episcopal Preaching Foundation transforms annual conference into innovative online experience
- CDSP Announces New Faculty Appointments, Promotions
-
Rector Clinton, NC
-
Rector Smyrna, GA
-
Communications Associate Richmond, VA
-
Rector (3/4) Scottsville, VA
-
Priest in Charge (PT) Clermont-Ferrand, France
-
Rector Muscatine, IA
-
Rector Griffin, GA
-
Rector Brevard, NC
-
Director of Youth and Family Ministry Mission, KS
-
Rector Marion, MA
-
Priest in Charge / Interim Rector Cape Elizabeth, ME
-
Priest-in-Charge Monmouth Junction, NJ
-
Priest in Charge (Intentional Interim-3 yrs) Bath, ME
-
Canon for Music Boise, ID
-
Associate for Pastoral Care Richmond, VA
-
Priest in Charge Hartwell, GA
-
Dean Hong Kong
Social Menu