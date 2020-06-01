Oklahoma Bishops’ statement on recent protests

Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ!

It was a week ago today that we witnessed the horrific death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police. Since then we have witnessed protests denouncing the excessive force which has become common place in our society and especially against People of Color. While most of the protests and rallies have been the peaceful exercise of this country’s right to speak out against injustice, there has been an element that wants to use this time to further divide us.

This weekend in Oklahoma, peaceful gatherings of people from every walk of life and ethnicity calling for justice and equality for all people were highjacked by those who have no desire to seek peace and love; but only to spread hate and violence.

We know that many of you participated this weekend in calling for an end to brutality and injustice. Your peaceful presence is the example of the Love of Jesus Christ! We support you in your witness and thank you for your courage. We must continue to use our voices and witness not only in response to the unnecessary death of George Floyd, and countless others for decades, but to stand up against those who would seek to divide us further. There are those in the world who seek peace and those in the world who desire only hate. As a Christian people, in solidarity with all people of faith, we seek the Love and Peace of Jesus Christ!

Friends we invite you into a time of prayer and witness to the Love of Jesus Christ. It may seem that the world around us is disintegrating, but the world doesn’t have the final say! We, we have the power to bring about change by proclaiming all people are children of God and deserving of respect, dignity, and love.

Pray for our communities, state, and country. Pray for those who protest in peace for justice. Pray for our first responders and leaders. Pray for all our sisters and brothers!