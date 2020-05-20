Presiding Bishop will preach at ecumenical memorial service on May 24 for COVID-19 victims

[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry will offer a brief sermon for a virtual memorial service for the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic hosted by the National Council of Churches on May 24 at 6 p.m. Eastern time.

Over 325,000 people worldwide have died of COVID-19, including more than 92,000 in the United States. The NCC noted in a press release announcing the memorial service that “the nation has not had a public moment of collective grief to acknowledge and mourn the impact of losing so many lives in such a short period of time.”

“Every life deserves to be remembered and properly acknowledged in the most meaningful way possible,” said Jim Winkler, president and general secretary of the National Council of Churches. “Religious ritual is an incomparable way to do just that. We’ve planned a program we hope Christians of all traditions will feel comfortable joining in — as well as those of other religions and no religion at all. This is as much about human dignity as it is about faith.”

Titled “A Time To Mourn” (a reference to Ecclesiastes 3), the service will include reflections of “lament, comfort, encouragement, and hope” from Curry and other leaders from NCC member churches, as well as music and Scripture readings.

The NCC – an alliance of Christian denominations in America, including The Episcopal Church – invites all to participate in the “time of remembering, mourning and celebrating the lives of loved ones.” Those who would like to include the names of loved ones who have died during the pandemic can submit them here.

– Egan Millard is an assistant editor and reporter for Episcopal News Service. He can be reached at emillard@episcopalchurch.org.