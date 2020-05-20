|
Churches prepare to mark Anglican Communion Sunday on May 24
[Anglican Communion News Service] Churches around the world are preparing to mark Anglican Communion Sunday on May 24. While some provinces set aside a different day for Anglican Communion Sunday, many hold it on the Sunday closest to the feast of Saint Augustine of Canterbury, who was sent by Pope Gregory to evangelize Britain in 595 and who is recognized as the very first archbishop of Canterbury.
An international service had been planned to take place in London’s Westminster Abbey, but this has been canceled because of the COVID-19 lockdown in England. The primate of Hong Kong, Archbishop Paul Kwong, is chair of the Anglican Consultative Council. He had been expected to preach at that service but will instead give the sermon in Sunday’s video-based worship service produced by the Anglican Communion Office.
That service, which will feature voices and languages from across the Communion, will be available online at anglicancommunion.org/worship from 7 p.m. GMT on May 23. It will be introduced and closed by the secretary general of the Anglican Communion, Archbishop Josiah Idowu-Fearon.
In addition, Idowu-Fearon will read the New Testament lesson in an audio-based service produced by Westminster Abbey. That service will be available online at westminster-abbey.org/podcast at 8 a.m. GMT on May 24.
Anglican Communion Sunday is a day to pray and give thanks for the Anglican Communion and the bonds of affection that bind its member churches.
