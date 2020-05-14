|
Church of Ireland leaders commend ‘sacrifice of personal liberty’ during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] The archbishops of Armagh and Dublin, John McDowell and Michael Jackson, issued a statement on May 12 in response to indications by the governments of Ireland and the United Kingdom and the devolved administration in Northern Ireland on “road maps” to gradually ease the lockdowns in each territory. The Church of Ireland is an all-island Anglican church that serves both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.
“Although the road maps differ somewhat from one another, they all point to a gradual and a graduated easing of restrictions,” the archbishops said. “Each is set out in stages and presupposes that movement to the next stage will require satisfactory progress against certain criteria. It is acknowledged that there may be setbacks.”
