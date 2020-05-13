Jerusalem church leaders urge Israel to halt West Bank annexation plans

[Anglican Communion News Service] The Anglican archbishop in Jerusalem, Archbishop Suheil Dawani, is one of 13 senior church leaders to put their names to a statement calling on the state of Israel not to unilaterally annex land in the West Bank. The statement, issued by the Council of the Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem, says it views the plans “with the utmost concern” and that they “would bring about the loss of any remaining hope for the success of the peace process.”

The statement also calls on the United States, the Russian Federation, the European Union and the United Nations “to respond to these unilateral annexation plans with a time-delimited and phased peace initiative in line with international law and United Nations resolutions on the matter, in order to guarantee a comprehensive, just and long-lasting peace in this part of the world that is considered holy by the three Abrahamic faiths.”

Read the entire article here.