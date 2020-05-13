Anglican mission agency chief undertakes world preaching tour – in 24 hours

[Anglican Communion News Service] The general secretary of the Anglican mission agency USPG has completed a 24-hour marathon missionary tour addressing churches in 22 countries over the Zoom digital conferencing platform. During his tour, the Rev. Duncan Dormor “traveled” some 60,000 miles from Aotearoa to the Windward Islands; the equivalent flights would have emitted 15,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide.

“At a time when the world is facing a common threat, albeit the impact of COVID-19 varies in different in parts of the world, now is a really important moment to reach out and express our global solidarity as sisters and brothers in Christ,” he said. “As a global mission agency, USPG is seeking to do that via its general secretary bringing greetings to churches, offering biblical reflections and preaching across the world.”

