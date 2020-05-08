|
Clergy from three continents meet at virtual conference
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[The Scottish Episcopal Church] The Diocese of Brechin will take part in an intercontinental virtual conference this week, along with its longstanding partners in Iowa (The Episcopal Church) and Swaziland (Anglican Church of Southern Africa).
The dioceses have an established three-way relationship. Clergy and church members have participated in exchange programs, and projects have been supported for many years, especially in Swaziland/Eswatini.
