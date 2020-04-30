|
Church of England launches campaign to help families pray together
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Church of England] As the archbishop of Canterbury prepares to lead the “largest ever” school assembly, the Church of England has today launched a new program to make prayer a household habit once again.
#FaithAtHome which launches today will feature weekly video content to help families to talk about faith and pray together.
The videos will be led by children, young people, staff and school leaders from across the country.
Over the next three months, #FaithAtHome will explore themes including courage, patience, generosity, resilience, love and hope.
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s Word to the Church: What Would Love Do?
- Explore the Way of Love with new video series
- Habits of Grace: Meeting Jesus
- Thriving in Ministry is forming the 2020-22 cohort of Learning Communities
- TryTank Experimental Lab Expands Dial-A-Priest
- Anglican-Roman Catholic Theological Consultation in the United States of America issues communiqué
Social Menu