Church of England’s free worship phone line gets 6,000 calls in first 2 days

[Church of England] A free phone line offering hymns, prayers, and reflections 24 hours a day while church buildings are closed because of the new coronavirus has received more than 6,000 calls in the first 48 hours.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby launched Daily Hope on April 26 as a simple new way to bring worship and prayer into people’s homes, during the lockdown period.

The line – which is available 24 hours a day on 0800 804 8044 in the United Kingdom – has been set up particularly with those unable to join online church services in mind.

Read the entire article here.