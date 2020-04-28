Welsh vicar coordinates hub to make face shields

[The Church in Wales] A vicar from Wrexham, Wales, and her family are coordinating a coronavirus PPE hub producing hundreds of face shields for the National Health Service, care homes, doctors and community nurses.

The Rev. Rebecca Sparey-Taylor, a curate at St. Margaret’s Church in Garden Village and St. Mark’s Church in Caia Park, is working with more than 20 volunteers to make and deliver the face shields across North Wales.

