Chinese Anglican ministry in Canada finds hope in community, prayer during coronavirus outbreak

[Anglican Journal] Dozens of people in China had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus — and two had died — when St. George on Yonge, a Toronto parish with a strong Mandarin ministry program, held a special prayer service on the evening of Jan. 17.

At the time, the coronavirus outbreak was largely centered around the Chinese city of Wuhan. The Rev. James Liu, assistant curate at the Cathedral Church of St. James who oversees much Chinese ministry in the diocese of Toronto and attended the service, says that some Toronto residents suspected all Asian people of being potential carriers of the virus.

Read the entire article here.