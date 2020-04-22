Korean Anglicans send COVID-19 aid to Episcopal partners in New York

[Anglican Communion News Service] Christians from the Diocese of Daejeon in the Anglican Church of Korea sent a package of aid to the Episcopal Diocese of New York. Members of the diocese collected 5,000 face masks, 3,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and 3,000 sets of protective clothing.

The items were collected during Holy Week as preparations were underway to turn the Cathedral Church of St John the Divine in New York into a field hospital. Those plans have been put on hold as health officials in the city of New York say that the extra emergency beds are no longer needed.

