Anglican network warns of COVID-19’s impact on indigenous communities worldwide
Posted 5 hours ago
[Anglican Communion News Service] Anglican indigenous leaders have reported from around the Anglican Communion that already stressed indigenous health systems now face pressure to perform on fewer resources than non-indigenous health systems as they work to protect their people from COVID-19.
Read the full story here.
