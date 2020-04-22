Anglican Church of Melanesia activates emergency operations in response to Cyclone Harold

By ACNS staff
Posted 5 hours ago

[Anglican Communion News Service] The Diocese of Vanuatu and New Caledonia in the Anglican Church of Melanesia and has activated its Emergency Operations Centre in response to Cyclone Harold, which has caused severe devastation across the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji, and Tonga.

