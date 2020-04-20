RIP: The Rt. Rev. John Clark Buchanan, former bishop of West Missouri

[Diocese of West Missouri] The Rt. Rev. John Clark Buchanan, sixth bishop of West Missouri, died on the evening of Wednesday, April 15, at his home in South Carolina.

Buchanan served the Diocese of West Missouri as bishop coadjutor in 1989 and as bishop diocesan from 1990 until 1999. After his resignation, Buchanan returned to his home state of South Carolina, but in retirement served as bishop provisional of Quincy until its juncture with the Diocese of Chicago, as well as bishop provisional of Southern Virginia. He also held several offices in the House of Bishops, serving at the pleasure of several presiding bishops.

He will be buried in the next few days in a small, private, family-only ceremony. Later, a service to celebrate his life will be held, and we will share more when arrangements have been completed, as well as other information that the family asks us to share. Buchanan is survived by his wife, Peggy, two daughters, and several grandchildren. Please pray for his family and friends in their time of loss.