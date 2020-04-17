Canadian Anglicans respond as pandemic disrupts family life

[Anglican Journal] While concerns grow about the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated lockdowns on families and children, some Canadian Anglicans have been reaching out in new ways to help them.

Sheilagh McGlynn, the Anglican Church of Canada’s animator for youth ministries (and a practicing psychotherapist) says she worries about the effect that physical distancing measures now in place will have on the development of young people.

“I think it would be easy to say, ‘Oh, young people are going to be really fine through all of this’ because they know how to adapt technology-wise, but I think that on an emotional level, young people are really feeling the brunt,” she says.

Read the full article here.