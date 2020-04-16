|
Pittsburgh bishop postpones retirement and election of successor
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Diocese of Pittsburgh] The Rt. Rev. Dorsey W.M. McConnell, bishop of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, told his diocese on April 16 that he is postponing his retirement and the election of his successor by five months due to the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McConnell, who has served as bishop since 2012, had originally planned to hand over the diocese on April 24, 2021, to a successor elected in November 2020. That election is now scheduled for April 24, 2021, with McConnell retiring on Sept. 18, 2021.
Bishop Jeffrey Lee of Chicago has also postponed his retirement due to the pandemic.
