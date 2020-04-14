|
Church of England issues guidance for people who cannot attend a funeral
Posted 4 hours ago
[Church of England] People who cannot attend a funeral because of the coronavirus restrictions are being provided with prayers and suggestions on how to pay their own tribute at home to the person who has died in a simple guide published by the Church of England.
Under strict rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Church of England funerals may now only happen at crematoria or at gravesides. Only immediate family members can attend – if a crematorium allows – that is, spouse or partner, parents and children, keeping their distance in the prescribed way.
This new resource issued by the Church of England gives advice for those who cannot attend on how to hold a short and simple reflection at home on the day of the funeral.
