|
Church in Wales licenses three priests in online video conference
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] The Rev. Heather Shotton, the new assistant curate for the Offa Mission Area, a group of churches along the English-Welsh border in North Wales, made history last week after being licensed by video-conferencing. Shotton should have been licensed during a service at St. Mary’s Church in Ruabon on March 29, but that service was one of thousands cancelled across the United Kingdom by restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Shotton was licensed during a virtual service on the Zoom video conferencing platform. She was in one place, along with her husband, but she was joined online by clergy from six other churches and by Archdeacon of Wrexham John Lomas, who carried out the licensing.
Following Shotton’s licensing, two other priests were licensed virtually in the Church in Wales. Bishop of Monmouth Cherry Vann licensed two new parish priests for the Monmouth area. The Revs. Tim and Karen Dack, a married couple, recently arrived in Wales from New Zealand. On April 2, Karen Dack was licensed as priest-in-charge for the Monmouth Rural Group, and Tim Dack as priest-in-charge of the Monmouth Town Group.
Read the full article here.
- The Episcopal Church offers digital access to Holy Week and Easter services
- Ecumenical coalition offers invitation and resources for Holy Week and Easter during COVID-19 pandemic
- Episcopal Service Corps continues recruitment for the 2020-2021 #Service Year
- Habits of Grace: His eye is on the sparrow
- TryTank Experimental Lab launches ‘Dial-A-Priest’
- Sermons for Holy Week 2020: New resources for worship, reflections, meditation
- Church Publishing Offers Free Holy Week and Easter Resources
- Good Friday Offering: Remembering our brothers and sisters in the Middle East as we worship online during Holy Week
- Episcopal Church Office of Government Relations releases new resource to help identify misinformation
- Church Pension Group Appoints Theodore Elias Chief Administrative Officer
- Episcopal Relief & Development supports Diocese of Tennessee in response to tornadoes
- Oasis: Young Adult and Campus Ministries Leadership Conference 2020
- A Word to the Church on Our Theology of Worship from the Presiding Bishop
- Good Book Club to read the Gospel of Matthew during the season of Easter
- Church Publishing offers Book of Common Prayer, other free resources for devotional use
Social Menu