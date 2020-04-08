|
Archbishop Geoffrey Smith elected primate of Anglican Church of Australia
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] Adelaide Archbishop Geoffrey Smith on April 7 was elected primate of the Anglican Church of Australia. Smith assumed his new responsibilities immediately, as his predecessor, the Archbishop of Melbourne Philip Freier, retired from the primacy on March 31.
