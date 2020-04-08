Anglican Alliance launches COVID-19 international resource hub

[Anglican Communion News Service] An international resource hub has been created by the Anglican Alliance to help provinces, dioceses and parishes respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Anglican Alliance COVID-19 resource hub is a platform to share learning from churches on how they are responding effectively to the crisis. The Anglican Alliance team has been connecting with churches in each region to learn about their experience, to gather examples of effective responses “and, above all, to share in fellowship at this most difficult of times”, a spokesperson for the Alliance said.

Read the full article here.