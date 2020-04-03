|
Church of England will hold national virtual service for Palm Sunday
Posted 6 hours ago
[Church of England] Bishop of Manchester David Walker will put a paper “palm” cross in the window of his Salford home in a national service he will lead for Palm Sunday, marking the start of Holy Week and Easter.
The Holy Communion service will be broadcast at 9 a.m. on the Church of England’s Facebook page and website, with readings from Archdeacon of Manchester Karen Lund and prayers by Lucy Hargraves from St Peter’s Church in Bolton. All three will record contributions from their own homes in keeping with the rules on physical distancing.
