New York’s Episcopal bishops commend Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic thus far
Eleven bishops representing six dioceses send commendation letter to the state's governor
Posted 5 hours ago
April 1, 2020
The Honorable Andrew M. Cuomo Governor of New York State
New York State Capitol Building Albany, NY 12224
Dear Governor Cuomo:
As the bishops of the Episcopal Church in the State of New York and the spiritual leaders of more than 130,000 New Yorkers, we write today to offer our thanks and support for your leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. You are in our prayers during this difficult time.
By implementing strong, proactive public health measures to slow the spread of the virus, you have helped protect the lives of the most vulnerable people in our congregations and communities and have set an example for civic and political leaders across the country. The benefits of the measures you have enacted are particularly important for St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, Queens, where our church is on the front line of caring for those who are ill.
We are especially grateful for the clear, reliable information you provide in your daily coronavirus briefings and your advocacy to ensure that New York receives the federal resources that our health systems, particularly our overburdened hospitals, need now.
As the pandemic unfolds, we will continue to support and advocate for strong public health measures that value human life over all other concerns. If we can be of assistance to you during this time and in the recovery efforts, we stand ready.
Faithfully,
The Rt. Rev. Daniel Allotey
Assisting Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Long Island
The Rt. Rev. Andrew ML Dietsche
Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of New York
The Rt. Rev. Dr. DeDe Duncan-Probe
Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Central New York
The Rt. Rev. R. William Franklin
Assisting Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Long Island
The Rt. Rev. Mary D. Glasspool
Bishop Assistant, Episcopal Diocese of New York
The Rt. Rev. William H. Love
Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Albany
The Rt. Rev. Lawrence C. Provenzano
Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Long Island
The Rt. Rev. Sean W. Rowe
Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Western New York
The Rt. Rev. Allen K. Shin
Bishop Suffragan, Episcopal Diocese of New York
The Rt. Rev. Prince Singh
Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Rochester
The Rt. Rev. Geralyn Wolf
Assistant Bishop, Diocese of Long Island
