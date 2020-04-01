|
Bishop’s wife and church secretary released by kidnappers in Nigeria
Posted 6 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] The wife of the bishop of Bari and a diocesan secretary have been released more than a week after they were kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria’s Kana State. Saratu Zubairu, the wife of Bishop of Bari Idris Ado Zubairu, and a church secretary identified only as Deborah were abducted when a gang attacked and looted the village of Gidan Mato, where the cathedral and bishop’s office are situated.
News of their release was announced by the then-Archbishop of Nigeria, Nicholas Okoh, during a live televised broadcast on March 20. The broadcast, on the province’s television station ACNNTV, was showing the consecration of five new bishops and the installation of two archbishops at the Cathedral Church of Holy Trinity in Kogi.
