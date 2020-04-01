Archbishop Henry Ndukuba installed as new primate of the Church of Nigeria

[Anglican Communion News Service] A low-key service has been held in Abuja to install the new primate of the Church of Nigeria, Archbishop Henry Ndukuba. Many of the events planned to mark the retirement of outgoing Archbishop Nicholas Okoh and welcome the new archbishop were suspended or postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to journalists after the service on March 25, Archbishop Ndukuba commended the federal and state governments for the work they had done to contain the virus and he urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do more to establish test and isolation centers across the country.

