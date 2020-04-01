Anglican Church of Australia’s Board of Electors will hold new election for primate

[Anglican Communion News Service] Archbishop of Melbourne Philip Freier stepped down as primate of the Anglican Church of Australia on March 31 without a successor in place. A meeting of the primatial Board of Electors met in Sydney earlier in March but failed to reach agreement on who the next primate will be.

Freier will continue to serve as archbishop of Melbourne. Archbishop of Brisbane Phillip Aspinall – himself a former primate – will serve as interim primate until a successor for Freier is elected.

