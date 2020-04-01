|
Anglican Church of Australia’s Board of Electors will hold new election for primate
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] Archbishop of Melbourne Philip Freier stepped down as primate of the Anglican Church of Australia on March 31 without a successor in place. A meeting of the primatial Board of Electors met in Sydney earlier in March but failed to reach agreement on who the next primate will be.
Freier will continue to serve as archbishop of Melbourne. Archbishop of Brisbane Phillip Aspinall – himself a former primate – will serve as interim primate until a successor for Freier is elected.
- Episcopal Relief & Development supports Diocese of Tennessee in response to tornadoes
- Oasis: Young Adult and Campus Ministries Leadership Conference 2020
- A Word to the Church on Our Theology of Worship from the Presiding Bishop
- Good Book Club to read the Gospel of Matthew during the season of Easter
- The Episcopal Church in Minnesota notified of successful canonical consent process
- From the Joint Standing Committee on Nominations – deadline extended!
- Hospitals in Gaza and the West Bank need support to fight coronavirus
- $132,638 awarded for Young Adult and Campus Ministry grants
- Episcopal Preaching Foundation announces the Preaching Excellence Connection
- The Foundation for The Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming Makes Generous First Step in Supporting COVID-19 Relief
- Church Publishing offers Book of Common Prayer, other free resources for devotional use
-
Priest in Charge Grand Junction, CO
-
Associate Rector Richmond, VA
-
Priest-in-Charge Florence, Italy
-
Rector Sun Valley, ID
-
Rector Jacksonville, FL
-
Rector Broomfield, CO
-
Associate Rector Berkeley, CA
-
AVP, Administrator Program Development (Church Pension Group) New York, NY
-
Rector Fort Washington, PA
-
Curate Falmouth, MA
-
Rector Tokyo, Japan
-
Canon to the Ordinary Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Morristown, NJ
Social Menu