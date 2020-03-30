Habits of Grace: Love God, love your neighbor, love yourself

As we learn how to adjust our lives given the reality of the coronavirus and the request to do our part to slow its spread by practicing physical distancing, I invite you to join me each week to take a moment to cultivate a ‘habit of grace.’ A new video meditation will be posted on Mondays through May. Click here for previous weeks’ meditations.

March 30, 2020: Love God, love your neighbor, love yourself

Last week I was reading in Matthew 22 and I noticed something that I hadn’t seen before. Matthew 22 is Holy Week, it’s smack dab in the middle of Holy Week. The conflict in Jerusalem is escalating. Jesus knows this and it’s at that point that he’s tested by, clearly someone who probably was trying to entrap him. He knows that. It was the guy who came up and said, “What is the greatest law in the entire legal edifice of Moses?” And Jesus responds, drawing on what Moses taught in the Hebrew scriptures, in Deuteronomy and Leviticus, “You shall love the Lord your God with all yourself, all your heart, soul, mind and strength and love your neighbor as yourself.” And then he says, “On these two, hang all the law and the prophets.”

It hadn’t occurred to me that when Jesus said that, he was actually talking about how you live in an uncertain period of time. About how you live in any period of time. But how you navigate in particular in uncertain territory and tough territory. He was in uncertain territory in Holy Week, and it was tough territory. It wasn’t a pandemic. It was a passion. And he said, “Love God with everything you got. Love your neighbor in the same way. Love yourself.”

And so I decided last week that I was going to make sure every day I did three things very simply, or at least thought about them. How can I love God today? Very simply, nothing complex. How can I love my neighbor, others? How can I love myself? And it occurred to me that just sometimes asking the question, you may or may not have an answer, but you may figure out an answer for that day. That sometimes just asking the question can help in times of uncertainty, in days of pandemic, and in times when the days are just going to keep going on and on and on.

How can I love God today? How can I love my neighbor today? How can I love Michael today? One thing I’ve started doing in my prayer list, is keeping a list of groups of people to pray for. And I’ve been praying for first responders, folk who work in hospitals, the folk who keep the grocery stores open, the pharmacies, police officers, firefighters, ambulance folk. People we can’t even see. People who keep the Internet going. I mean all sorts of folk. And so, I would offer this prayer for all of them.

All of the people we don’t see, but who help to keep life livable, even in time of pandemic.

Keep watch dear Lord with those who work, or watch, or weep. And give your angels charge over those who sleep. Tend the sick, Lord Christ. Give rest to the weary. Bless the dying. Soothe the suffering. Pity the afflicted. Shield the joyous. And all for your love’s sake. Amen.

Love God, love your neighbor, and love yourself, day by day.

God love you, and you keep the faith.

Mientras aprendemos a ajustar nuestras vidas dada la realidad del coronavirus y atendemos la solicitud de hacer nuestra parte para frenar su propagación practicando el distanciamiento físico, les invito a que se unan a mí cada semana para dedicar un momento a cultivar un «hábito de gracia». Una nueva meditación en vídeo se publicará todos los lunes hasta mayo.

30 de marzo de 2020: Ama a Dios, ama a tu prójimo, ámate a ti mismo

La semana pasada estaba leyendo Mateo 22 y me fijé en algo que no había visto antes. Mateo 22 es la Semana Santa, el justo medio de la Semana Santa. El conflicto en Jerusalén se intensifica. Jesús lo sabe y es en ese punto que alguien lo pone a prueba, alguien que probablemente intenta hacerlo caer en una trampa. Él lo sabe. Era el tipo que se apareció y le dijo: «¿Cuál es la ley más importante de todo el edificio legal de Moisés?». Y Jesús responde, a partir de lo que Moisés enseñó en las escrituras hebreas, en Deuteronomio y Levítico: «Amarás al Señor tu Dios con todo tu corazón, con toda tu alma, con toda tu mente y con toda tu fuerza, y amarás a tu prójimo como a ti mismo». Y luego le dice. “«De estos dos mandamientos dependen toda la ley y los profetas».

No se me había ocurrido que cuando Jesús dijo eso, él estaba realmente hablando de cómo vives en un período de incertidumbre, de cómo vives en cualquier período de tiempo. Pero cómo transitas por un territorio incierto y un terreno difícil. Él estaba en un territorio incierto en Semana Santa y era un terreno difícil. No era una pandemia. Era una pasión. Y él dijo, «ama a Dios con todo lo que tienes. Ama a tu prójimo de la misma manera. Ámate a ti mismo».

Y entonces decidí la semana pasada que me cercioraría de hacer todos los días tres cosas muy sencillas, o al menos pensar en ellas. ¿Cómo puedo amar a Dios hoy? Muy simple, nada complejo. ¿Cómo puedo amar a mi prójimo, a los demás? ¿Cómo puedo amarme a mí mismo? Y se me ocurrió que a veces, al hacer la pregunta, puede que uno tenga o no una respuesta, pero puede encontrar una respuesta para ese día. Que a veces sólo hacer la pregunta puede ayudar en momentos de incertidumbre, en días de pandemia y en momentos en que los días simplemente seguirán y seguirán y seguirán.

¿Cómo puedo amar a Dios hoy? ¿Cómo puedo amar a mi prójimo hoy? ¿Cómo puedo amar a Michael hoy? Una cosa que comencé a hacer en mi lista de oración es mantener una lista de grupos de personas por los cuales orar. Y he estado orando por los socorristas, las personas que trabajan en hospitales, las personas que mantienen abiertas las tiendas de víveres, las farmacias, los agentes de policía, los bomberos, las ambulancias. Gente que ni siquiera podemos ver. Personas que mantienen funcionando la Internet. Me refiero a todo tipo de gente. Y entonces, ofrecería esta oración por todos ellos.

Todas las personas que no vemos, pero que ayudan a conservar la vida, incluso en tiempos de pandemia.

Guarda, amado Señor, a los que trabajan, velan o lloran. Y encarga a tus ángeles que velen por los que duermen. Atiende a los enfermos, Cristo Señor. Dale descanso a los fatigados. Bendice a los moribundos. Alivia a los que sufren. Ten piedad de los afligidos. Ampara a los dichosos. Y todo por amor de tu amor. Amén.

Ama a Dios, ama a tu prójimo, y ámate a ti mismo, día por día.

Dios les ama, conserven la fe.