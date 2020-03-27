Chicago bishop postpones retirement and election of successor

[Diocese of Chicago] Bishop Jeffrey Lee of Chicago, who in February announced that he planned to retire in August, has told his diocese that he is delaying his retirement and the election of his successor, which was planned to take place at a special convention in June, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee has served as the 12th bishop of the Diocese of Chicago since 2008. The election of his successor is now scheduled to happen at the annual diocesan convention Nov. 20-21.