Anglican Alliance consults churches and agencies on coronavirus response

[Anglican Communion News Service] Health and mission agencies from across the Anglican Communion took part in a global consultation on March 16 to discuss their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The consultation was organized by the Anglican Alliance, which helps coordinate international Anglican responses to emergency situations. It has 12 years of experience in coordinating responses to emergencies but has never had to face such a global emergency before.

“The Anglican Alliance is working intensively across the communion to learn from effective church responses and share guidelines and resources on COVID-19,” the agency said on its website. “At the same time, we remain working on other issues – disease, conflict, climate change and poverty – which continue to afflict many communities, who will be rendered even more vulnerable by this pandemic.”

