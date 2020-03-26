|
Anglican Alliance consults churches and agencies on coronavirus response
Posted 11 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] Health and mission agencies from across the Anglican Communion took part in a global consultation on March 16 to discuss their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The consultation was organized by the Anglican Alliance, which helps coordinate international Anglican responses to emergency situations. It has 12 years of experience in coordinating responses to emergencies but has never had to face such a global emergency before.
“The Anglican Alliance is working intensively across the communion to learn from effective church responses and share guidelines and resources on COVID-19,” the agency said on its website. “At the same time, we remain working on other issues – disease, conflict, climate change and poverty – which continue to afflict many communities, who will be rendered even more vulnerable by this pandemic.”
- Hospitals in Gaza and the West Bank need support to fight coronavirus
- $132,638 awarded for Young Adult and Campus Ministry grants
- Episcopal Preaching Foundation announces the Preaching Excellence Connection
- Habits of Grace: An invitation for you, from Presiding Bishop Michael Curry
- The Foundation for The Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming Makes Generous First Step in Supporting COVID-19 Relief
- Episcopal Church launches Genesis II: Revision & Renew, an innovative new ministry redevelopment initiative
- Church Publishing offers Book of Common Prayer, other free resources for devotional use
-
Associate Priest Pittsford, NY
-
Rector Sun Valley, ID
-
Associate Rector Berkeley, CA
-
AVP, Administrator Program Development (Church Pension Group) New York, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge Florence, Italy
-
Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Curate Falmouth, MA
-
Associate Rector Richmond, VA
-
Associate Rector Charlotte, NC
-
Rector Gloucester, VA
-
Rector Fort Washington, PA
-
Priest in Charge Grand Junction, CO
-
Canon to the Ordinary Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Jacksonville, FL
-
Associate Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Rector Tokyo, Japan
Social Menu