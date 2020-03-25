|
Anglican provinces around the world suspend public worship as COVID-19 continues to spread
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] Anglican provinces around the world have joined churches of other denominations to suspend public worship as the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread. The death toll on March 24 stood at 14,510 people, according to the latest figures issued by the World Health Organization, which is working with governments around the world to limit the effects of the virus.
The archbishops of Canterbury and York, Justin Welby and John Sentamu, called for the Church of England to change radically as they announced the suspension of public worship in England. They said that this was not about “shutting up shop” but about adopting to a different way of worship. “Being a part of the Church of England is going to look very different in the days ahead,” they wrote in a letter to clergy. “Our life is going to be less characterized by attendance at church on Sunday, and more characterized by the prayer and service we offer each day.”
