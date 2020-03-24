|
Church of England to close all church buildings to help prevent spread of coronavirus
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Church of England] The archbishops and bishops of the Church of England have written collectively to clergy, through their dioceses, urging them now to close all church buildings – other than where they are needed to keep a foodbank running, but even then under strict limits.
There will be no church weddings until further notice; funerals will not take place inside church buildings and the only baptisms will be emergency baptisms in a hospital or home.
Read the full post here.
- Episcopal Preaching Foundation announces the Preaching Excellence Connection
- All Christians invited to pray on Wednesday, March 25
- Habits of Grace: An invitation for you, from Presiding Bishop Michael Curry
- The Foundation for The Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming Makes Generous First Step in Supporting COVID-19 Relief
- Episcopal Church launches Genesis II: Revision & Renew, an innovative new ministry redevelopment initiative
- UTO’s, Bexley Seabury’s Theology of Gratitude Conference moved online, now free
- Church Publishing offers Book of Common Prayer, other free resources for devotional use
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry: Online worship encouraged, including Holy Week and Easter
- A Word to the Church Regarding Ordinations and Consecrations of Bishops from the Presiding Bishop
- Church Pension Group Releases 2019 Denominational Health Plan Annual Report
