Archbishop Linda Nicholls calls Canadian Anglicans to prayer

Posted 3 hours ago

[Anglican Church of Canada] Archbishop and Primate Linda Nicholls invites Anglicans across Canada to join her in a national day of prayer on March 29. A prayer service will be held that evening on the Anglican Church of Canada’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. 

