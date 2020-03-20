|
Archbishop Linda Nicholls calls Canadian Anglicans to prayer
Posted 3 hours ago
[Anglican Church of Canada] Archbishop and Primate Linda Nicholls invites Anglicans across Canada to join her in a national day of prayer on March 29. A prayer service will be held that evening on the Anglican Church of Canada’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
- UTO’s, Bexley Seabury’s Theology of Gratitude Conference moved online, now free
- Church Publishing offers Book of Common Prayer, other free resources for devotional use
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry: Online worship encouraged, including Holy Week and Easter
- A Word to the Church Regarding Ordinations and Consecrations of Bishops from the Presiding Bishop
- Habits of Grace: An invitation for you, from Presiding Bishop Curry
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s sermon from Washington National Cathedral’s livestreamed Eucharist
- Episcopal Church Office of Government Relations releases Public Health and Policy Advocacy Document related to the coronavirus
- Church Pension Group Releases 2019 Denominational Health Plan Annual Report
-
Youth & Children’s Director (PT) New Lenox, IL
-
Rector Fayetteville, NC
-
Rector Griffin, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge Florence, Italy
-
Priest in Charge Grand Junction, CO
-
Curate Falmouth, MA
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Wailuku, HI
-
Missioner for Congregational Vitality Miami, FL
-
Interim Dean Omaha, NE
-
Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Rector Dayton, OH
-
Rector Tokyo, Japan
-
AVP, Administrator Program Development (Church Pension Group) New York, NY
-
Rector Coral Springs, FL
-
Assistant Director, Invite Welcome Connect Sewanee, TN
-
Rector Jacksonville, FL
-
Associate Rector Berkeley, CA
-
Associate Rector Richmond, VA
-
Rector Gloucester, VA
-
Associate Rector Charlotte, NC
-
Canon to the Ordinary Oklahoma City, OK
-
Curate (3), Reimagining Curacies Raleigh, NC
-
Rector Dalton, GA
-
Rector Sun Valley, ID
-
Associate Priest Pittsford, NY
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Associate Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Rector Fort Washington, PA
