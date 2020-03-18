|
Anglican doctor helping to lead international fight against COVID-19
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] A former missionary who previously worked as a senior adviser at the World Health Organization has been called back into service amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Ian Smith previously served as executive director of the office of the director-general and adviser to the two previous directors-general of the WHO, Dr. Margaret Chan and Dr. Lee Jong-wook, and is now serving as a senior adviser to the current director-general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Dr. Smith lives with his wife, Sally, in Arncliffe, England, where they worship in the parish of Upper Wharfedale and Littondale.
