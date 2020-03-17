Welby, Sentamu call for Church of England to suspend public worship

[Church of England] The archbishops of Canterbury and York are calling for Church of England churches to put public worship on hold and become a “different sort of church” in the coming months to face the challenge of coronavirus.

In a joint letter, Archbishops Justin Welby and John Sentamu said it was now necessary to put public services on hold until further notice.

But they said that far from having to “shut up shop,” the Church of England must face the challenge by becoming a radically different kind of church rooted in prayer and serving others.

