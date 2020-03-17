|
Welby, Sentamu call for Church of England to suspend public worship
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Church of England] The archbishops of Canterbury and York are calling for Church of England churches to put public worship on hold and become a “different sort of church” in the coming months to face the challenge of coronavirus.
In a joint letter, Archbishops Justin Welby and John Sentamu said it was now necessary to put public services on hold until further notice.
But they said that far from having to “shut up shop,” the Church of England must face the challenge by becoming a radically different kind of church rooted in prayer and serving others.
Read the full post here.
- Church Publishing offers Book of Common Prayer, other free resources for devotional use
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry: Online worship encouraged, including Holy Week and Easter
- A Word to the Church Regarding Ordinations and Consecrations of Bishops from the Presiding Bishop
- Habits of Grace: An invitation for you, from Presiding Bishop Curry
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s sermon from Washington National Cathedral’s livestreamed Eucharist
- Diocese of Georgia notified of successful canonical consent process
- Notification regarding churchwide/DFMS-sponsored meetings
- Episcopal Church Office of Government Relations releases Public Health and Policy Advocacy Document related to the coronavirus
- A message from Presiding Bishop Curry related to worship changes during a public health emergency
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry issues statement regarding worship in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Church Pension Group Releases 2019 Denominational Health Plan Annual Report
- Episcopalians invited to stand with Christians in the Holy Land this Easter
-
Rector Tokyo, Japan
-
Rector Sun Valley, ID
-
Associate Rector Berkeley, CA
-
Rector Gloucester, VA
-
Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Rector Dayton, OH
-
Rector Fayetteville, NC
-
Rector Jacksonville, FL
-
Rector Lynchburg, VA
-
Associate Rector Richmond, VA
-
Canon to the Ordinary Oklahoma City, OK
-
AVP, Administrator Program Development (Church Pension Group) New York, NY
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Youth & Children’s Director (PT) New Lenox, IL
-
Curate Falmouth, MA
-
Rector Fort Washington, PA
-
Curate (3), Reimagining Curacies Raleigh, NC
-
Interim Dean Omaha, NE
-
Priest-in-Charge Florence, Italy
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Wailuku, HI
-
Priest in Charge Grand Junction, CO
-
Director of Contextual Education Berkeley, CA
-
Rector Coral Springs, FL
-
Rector Dalton, GA
-
Priest and Resident Chaplain Tampa, FL
-
Associate Rector Charlotte, NC
-
Missioner for Congregational Vitality Miami, FL
-
Assistant Director, Invite Welcome Connect Sewanee, TN
-
Associate Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Rector Griffin, GA
-
Minister for Youth and Young Adults Edina, MN
-
Associate Priest Pittsford, NY
Social Menu