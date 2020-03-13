|
Bishop Barbara Harris transferred to hospice facility
Posted 5 hours ago
|
Bishop Barbara C. Harris, the first female bishop in the Anglican Communion, has been transferred to a hospice facility after being hospitalized at the end of February.
“She is comfortable and receiving excellent care there and has friends in regular rotation at her side,” Massachusetts Bishop Alan Gates said March 11 in an online update of Harris’ condition. “I thank you for your prayers which continue to uphold her, her loved ones and her caregivers.”
Harris, 89, was hospitalized Feb. 29 with serious gastrointestinal symptoms, and she underwent a “corrective surgical procedure” on March 1, according to the diocese.
Harris, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was consecrated bishop suffragan of the Diocese of Massachusetts in 1989 and served in that role until retiring in 2002. While remaining active in the church, she regularly has been the focus of tributes, including the dedication in November 2019 of the Bishop Barbara C. Harris Justice Project of the Absalom Jones Center for Racial Healing in the Diocese of Atlanta, Georgia.
- Presiding Bishop’s opening message to House of Bishops meeting on March 10, 2020
- Notification regarding churchwide/DFMS-sponsored meetings
- Episcopal Church Office of Government Relations releases Public Health and Policy Advocacy Document related to the coronavirus
- A message from Presiding Bishop Curry related to worship changes during a public health emergency
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry issues statement regarding worship in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Global Mission Conference is canceled out of coronavirus concern
- Episcopal Relief & Development Receives $600,000 Grant from Islamic Relief USA to Expand Work to Combat Violence Against Women and Girls in Liberia
- Bishop Robert C. Wright Appointed Chair of Board of Trustees to General Seminary
- Church Pension Group Releases 2019 Denominational Health Plan Annual Report
- Episcopalians invited to stand with Christians in the Holy Land this Easter
-
Associate for Music and Liturgy Palm Beach, FL
-
Rector Jacksonville, FL
-
Rector Cameron Park, CA
-
Priest and Resident Chaplain Tampa, FL
-
Interim Dean Omaha, NE
-
Associate Rector Berkeley, CA
-
Canon to the Ordinary Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Sun Valley, ID
-
Missioner for Congregational Vitality Miami, FL
-
Rector Fayetteville, NC
-
Curate (3), Reimagining Curacies Raleigh, NC
-
Rector Dalton, GA
-
Director of Contextual Education Berkeley, CA
-
Rector Coral Springs, FL
-
Associate Priest Pittsford, NY
-
Rector Gloucester, VA
-
Rector Lynchburg, VA
-
Rector Fort Washington, PA
-
Rector, Time Certain Tarboro, NC
-
Rector Tokyo, Japan
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Wailuku, HI
-
Rector Dayton, OH
-
Youth & Children’s Director (PT) New Lenox, IL
-
Minister for Youth and Young Adults Edina, MN
-
Rector Griffin, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge Florence, Italy
-
Priest in Charge Grand Junction, CO
-
Curate Falmouth, MA
-
Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Assistant Director, Invite Welcome Connect Sewanee, TN
-
AVP, Administrator Program Development (Church Pension Group) New York, NY
-
Associate Rector Charlotte, NC
-
Associate Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Associate Rector Richmond, VA
Social Menu