Presiding Bishop issues statement on coronavirus

[March 10, 2020] Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry has issued the following statement.

In this time when we are all affected by the coronavirus, whether directly or indirectly, whether physically, biologically, psychologically, spiritually, and for many economically, it may be helpful to remember that we’re in this together.

Jesus came among us in the first place, to show us the way to be right and reconcile with the God who is the creator of us all, and right and reconciled with each other as children of this one god who has created us all, and therefore as sisters, brothers, and siblings, one of another.

Jesus came to show us how to be in a relationship with God and in relationship with each other, came to show us how to live not simply as collections of individual self-interest, but how to live as the human family of God. That’s why he said love the Lord your God, love your neighbor as yourself. Because in that is hope for all of us to be the human family of God.

I was in Cuba the last few days with Bishop Griselda and the good people of the diocese there as we received and welcomed them as a full part of The Episcopal Church. A while back when she spoke to the last diocesan synod before they became part of The Episcopal Church, she said, and I quote, “The reason we must become part of The Episcopal Church is so that we can be part of a big family.” She spoke by prophecy. We are all part of a big family. Bigger than our biological families, bigger than our immediate families, bigger than our congregations, bigger than our dioceses, bigger than our cities, our states, our nation.

We are part of the human family of God. Jesus came to show us that his way of love is the way of life. It’s God’s human family.

We are in a time when remembering that may be important for all of us.

We are in this together.

What affects some directly affects all indirectly.

We are part of a family. The human family of God.

Just over the weekend the head of the World Health Organization, said this, and I quote, “We have seen this coming for years. Now is the time to act. This is not a drill. This epidemic can be pushed back, but only with collective, coordinated, and comprehensive approach by us all.”

It takes us all. We are family.

And then one of the spokespersons for the European Union, speaking to the member states said this, and I paraphrase: We must share our resources and our information. It is not the possession of any one nation.

In each of those calls, and in the calls of many of our leaders, we have heard again and again, that we are in this together, we can walk through this together, and we will find our way in our life together.

So look out for your neighbors, look out for each other. Look out for yourselves. Listen to those who have knowledge that can help to guide us medically and help to guide us socially. Do everything that we can to do this together, to respond to each other’s needs and to respond to our own needs.

Walk together children, don’t get weary, because there’s a great camp meeting in the promised land.

Allow me to close with this prayer found on the website of Episcopal Relief & Development, where there are resources and where information can be found.

God of the present moment,

God who in Jesus stills the storm

and soothes the frantic heart;

bring hope and courage to all

who wait or work in uncertainty.

Bring hope that you will make them the equal

of whatever lies ahead.

Bring them courage to endure what cannot be avoided,

for your will is health and wholeness;

you are God, and we need you.

This we pray in Christ our Lord. Amen.

God love you. God bless you. May God hold us all in those almighty hands of love.

[10 de marzo de 2020] El Obispo Presidente de la Iglesia Episcopal Michael Curry ha emitido la siguiente declaración.

En este momento, en el que todos estamos afectados por el coronavirus, ya sea directa o indirectamente, ya sea física, biológica, psicológica, espiritual y, para muchos, económicamente, puede ser útil recordar que estamos en esto juntos.

Jesús vino a nosotros en primer lugar, para mostrarnos el camino para ser justos y reconciliarnos con el Dios que es el creador de todos nosotros, y justos y reconciliados entre nosotros como hijos de este único Dios que nos ha creado a todos, y por lo tanto como hermanas, hermanos, y familiares unos de otros.

Jesús vino a mostrarnos cómo estar en una relación con Dios y con los demás, vino a mostrarnos cómo vivir no simplemente como colecciones de interés personal individual, sino cómo vivir como la familia humana de Dios. Por eso dijo ama al Señor tu Dios, ama a tu prójimo como a ti mismo. Porque en eso está la esperanza de que todos seamos la familia humana de Dios.

Estuve en Cuba los últimos días con la obispa Griselda y con las buenas personas de la diócesis de allí cuando los recibimos y dimos la bienvenida como parte de la Iglesia Episcopal. Hace un tiempo, cuando ella habló en el último sínodo diocesano antes de que se convirtieran en parte de la Iglesia Episcopal, dijo, y cito: “La razón por la que debemos formar parte de la Iglesia Episcopal es para que podamos ser parte de una gran familia”. Ella profetizó. Todos somos parte de una gran familia. Más grande que nuestras familias biológicas, más grande que nuestras familias inmediatas, más grande que nuestras congregaciones, más grande que nuestras diócesis, más grande que nuestras ciudades, estados, y nación.

Somos parte de la familia humana de Dios. Jesús vino a mostrarnos que su camino de amor es la forma de vida. Es la familia humana de Dios.

Nos encontramos en un momento en el que recordar eso puede ser importante para todos nosotros.

Estamos en esto juntos.

Lo que afecta a algunos directamente afecta a todos indirectamente.

Somos parte de una familia. La familia humana de Dios.

Justo durante el fin de semana, el jefe de la Organización Mundial de la Salud dijo esto, y cito textualmente: “Hemos visto venir esto durante años. Ahora es el momento de actuar. Esto no es un ejercicio. Esta epidemia puede ser rechazada, pero sólo con un esfuerzo colectivo, coordinado y completo por todos nosotros”.

Se nos requiere a todos. Somos familia.

Y luego, uno de los portavoces de la Unión Europea, hablando con los Estados miembros, dijo esto, y parafraseo: debemos compartir nuestros recursos y nuestra información. No son posesión de ninguna nación.

En cada una de esas llamadas, y en las llamadas de muchos de nuestros líderes, hemos escuchado una y otra vez, que estamos juntos en esto, podemos caminar juntos a través de esto, y encontraremos nuestro camino en nuestra vida juntos.

Así que cuide a sus vecinos, cuide a los demás. Cuídense ustedes mismos. Escuche a los que tienen conocimientos que puedan ayudarnos a guiarnos médicamente, y ayudarnos a guiarnos socialmente. Hagamos todo lo que podamos para lograr esto juntos, para responder a las necesidades de los demás y para responder a nuestras propias necesidades.

Caminen juntos hijos, no se cansen, porque hay una gran reunión de campamento en la tierra prometida.

Permítanme terminar con esta oración que se encuentra en el sitio web del Fondo Episcopal de Ayuda y Desarrollo, donde hay materiales y donde se puede encontrar información.

Dios del momento presente

Dios que en Jesús calma la tormenta

y alivia el corazón frenético;

aporta esperanza y ánimo a todos los

que esperan o trabajan en la incertidumbre.

Aporta la esperanza de que los tratarás por igual

en lo que se avecina.

Dales ánimo para soportar lo que no se puede evitar,

porque tu voluntad es salud y plenitud;

eres Dios y te necesitamos.

Esto rezamos en Cristo nuestro Señor. Amén.

Que Dios les ame. Que Dios les bendiga. Que Dios les sostenga a todos en esas poderosas manos de amor.