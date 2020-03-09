|
Bishop Barbara C. Harris remains hospitalized
Posted 8 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] Bishop Barbara C. Harris, the first woman elected bishop in the Anglican Communion, remains hospitalized after a March 1 corrective surgical procedure. She presented at the hospital on Feb. 29 with “serious gastrointestinal issues,” according to the Diocese of Massachusetts.
Read Massachusetts Bishop Alan M. Gates’ letter to the diocese here.
