Anglicans in Italy experience coronavirus lockdown limbo

[Anglican Journal] The novel coronavirus and the disease caused by it (COVID-19) continues to spread around the world. As of March 3, the World Health Organization reported more than 90,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in 74 countries, with 3,123 deaths caused by the virus. China remains the most affected country with more than 80,303 confirmed cases, followed by South Korea (4,812), Iran (2,336) and Italy (2,036).

In Italy, the government has taken emergency measures to deal with the coronavirus, locking down cities, closing many public places such as schools and restricting movement. The majority of cases have been in the Lombardy and Veneto regions, whose respective capital cities are Milan and Venice.

The Anglican Journal emailed Anglicans in these affected areas, receiving responses from two clergy: Canon Vickie Sims, chaplain at All Saints’ Anglican Church in Milan, and Canon Malcolm Bradshaw, chaplain at St. George’s Anglican Church in Venice. We republish here their responses, which have been edited for clarity.

