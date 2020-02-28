|
Australian bishop: We must rise to the challenge of the climate emergency
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] At the the 57th session of the World Council of Churches (WCC) Commission of Churches on International Affairs in Brisbane, Australia, Bishop Philip Huggins of the Anglican Church of Australia thoughtfully summed up why this year is a crucial one for the planet.
“We are well aware that this is the year the Paris Agreement comes up for substantial contribution by each nation,” said Huggins, president of the National Council of Churches in Australia. “It’s a bottom-up process. It’s a very democratic process.”
