Anglican Church of Canada leaders join indigenous opposition to pipeline
Posted 13 mins ago
[Anglican Journal] A statement calling on the government of Canada and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to “immediately cease their occupation, arrests, and trespassing on Wet’suwet’en sovereign territory” has drawn signatures from 71 church leaders in the Anglican Church of Canada and beyond.
The statement of solidarity with Wet’suwet’en Nation pipeline opposition was released by Toronto Urban Native Ministry in the Diocese of Toronto. Posted Feb. 6, it was signed by several Anglican bishops, including National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop Mark MacDonald and National Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada Susan Johnson. Many more signatures have since been added via the Web.
-
Senior Associate Rector Baton Rouge, LA
-
Director of Evangelism Lynchburg, VA
-
Canon for Cathedral Life Portland, OR
-
AVP, Administrator Program Development (Church Pension Group) New York, NY
-
Director of Diocesan Youth Programs Cincinnati, OH
-
Associate Director of Music Indianapolis, IN
-
Canon to the Ordinary Miami, FL
-
Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Rector Dalton, GA
-
Missioner for Evangelism and Discipleship Sacramento, CA
-
Canon to the Ordinary Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Gloucester, VA
-
Curate (3), Reimagining Curacies Raleigh, NC
-
Rector Jacksonville, FL
-
Associate Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Director of Children’s Ministry Jacksonville, FL
-
Curate or Assistant Concord, MA
-
Africa Partnership Officer, Episcopal Church Remote
-
Rector Cameron Park, CA
-
Rector Lynchburg, VA
-
Priest in Charge Grand Junction, CO
-
Director of Contextual Education Berkeley, CA
-
Associate Rector Charlotte, NC
-
Rector Johnson City, TN
-
Dean of the School of Theology Sewanee, TN
-
Rector Fort Washington, PA
-
Assistant Rector for Children and Youth Brunswick, ME
-
Priest and Resident Chaplain Tampa, FL
-
Director of Youth Ministry & Programming at DaySpring Parrish, FL
-
Rector Rocklin, CA
-
Associate for Music and Liturgy Palm Beach, FL
-
Associate Rector Berkeley, CA
-
Associate Priest Pittsford, NY
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Curate Concord, NH
-
Interim Advertising Salesperson Milwaukee, WI
-
Minister for Youth and Young Adults Edina, MN
-
Rector Fayetteville, NC
-
Rector Griffin, GA
-
Missioner for Congregational Vitality Miami, FL
-
Rector Coral Springs, FL
-
Rector Dayton, OH
