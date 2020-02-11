Anglican Church of Canada launches new podcast featuring indigenous voices

[Anglican Communion News Service] The Anglican Church of Canada launched a podcast on Feb. 3 entitled “Sacred Teachings: Wisdom of the Land.” The podcast is an eight-part series featuring indigenous speakers, who will share their insights, wisdom, traditions and stories about the sacredness of creation.

In a trailer for the podcast shared on Facebook, Ginny Doctor of the Mohawk Turtle Clan said that the series would explore the meaning and importance of the natural world to the First Peoples of the land. She said: “It is our responsibility to live in harmony and balance with all of creation. In this time, when young people across the globe are calling out for justice and for all of us to stop destroying our natural world, we offer to use some wisdom and reflections to inform and inspire the way forward.”

