|
English poet and priest Malcolm Guite talks prayer, sonnets and his latest book
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Anglican Journal] The Rev. Malcolm Guite is an English poet and musician. He is an ordained Anglican priest, a chaplain and teacher at Girton College, University of Cambridge, and has written nine books, including five books of poetry. His sonnets have been praised by former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams as having “economy and pungency,” offering “deep resources for prayer and meditation to the reader.”
His most recent collection of poetry, “After Prayer,” was released through Canterbury Press in October and begins with a series of sonnets responding to George Herbert’s poem “Prayer.” In advance of Herbert’s feast day, Feb. 27, the Journal spoke to Guite about his poetic influences and how his art and faith work together in his life. This interview has been edited for length.
-
Director of Contextual Education Berkeley, CA
-
Director of Diocesan Youth Programs Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector Rapid City, SD
-
Curate Concord, NH
-
Rector Johnson City, TN
-
Director of Children’s Ministry Jacksonville, FL
-
Accounting Specialist New York, NY
-
Rector Winchester, MA
-
Senior Associate Rector Baton Rouge, LA
-
Assistant for Children and Families OR for Outreach and Justice Indianapolis, IN
-
Canon for Diocesan Life and Leadership Kinston, NC
-
Missioner for Evangelism and Discipleship Sacramento, CA
-
Dean of the School of Theology Sewanee, TN
-
Family Minister Austin, TX
-
Rector Rocklin, CA
-
Canon to the Ordinary Miami, FL
-
Rector Gloucester, VA
-
Cathedral Dean Sacramento, CA
-
Rector Cameron Park, CA
-
Rector Dalton, GA
-
Associate Rector Charlotte, NC
-
Assistant Rector Sterling, VA
-
Associate Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Rector Palm Desert, CA
-
Canon for Cathedral Life Portland, OR
-
Curate Hanover, NH
-
Associate Priest Pittsford, NY
-
Assistant Rector for Children and Youth Brunswick, ME
-
Missioner for Transition Ministry Miami, FL
- A Gathering of Men: Connecting Soul and Role
- 2020 GEMN Global Mission Conference
- William Barclay Tour of Scotland
- Flourishing in Ministry – Midwest Series
- Anointed No More? Faithful Living When Leadership & Institutions Fail
- CEEP Network Annual Gathering
- Nuevo Amanecer Conference
- Paris & Normandy River Cruise w/ The Rev. Sandy Webb
- Presiding Bishop encourages support for One Thousand Days of Love by observing Episcopal Relief & Development Sunday on March 1
- Holy Hikes Welcoming New Chapters Nationwide
- Deadline for United Thank Offering 2020 Annual Grants is March 6
- EPF/PIN Reaction to Trump Administration ‘Peace to Prosperity’ Plan
- Resources available for the Way of Love in Lent and Easter
- Living Well Through Lent 2020: A Living Compass Seasonal Resource
Social Menu